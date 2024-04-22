Biden, 'condanno le proteste antisemite alla Columbia'
epa11289029 US President Joe Biden speaks at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Construction and Maintenance Conference in Washington, DC, USA, 19 April 2024. Biden's remarks come one day after members of the Kennedy family endorsed him in the 2024 presidential election over Robert F. Kennedy Jr. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO / POOL
AA
WASHINGTON, 22 APR - Joe Biden ha detto di condannare le "proteste antisemite" che sono scoppiate in diverse università degli Stati Uniti tra cui la Columbia University a New York. "Condanno anche coloro che non capiscono cosa sta succedendo ai palestinesi", ha aggiunto il presidente americano parlando con i giornalisti al seguito.
