Biden chiama i leader di Francia, Germania, Italia e Gb
epa10535498 US President Joe Biden speaks on the phone as he arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, after delivering remarks at the White House Conservation in Action Summit, at the Department of the Interior in Washington, DC, USA, 21 March 2023. EPA/OLIVER CONTERAS / POOL
WASHINGTON, 12 AGO - Joe Biden ha chiamato i leader di Francia, Germania, Italia e Gran Bretagna sulla crisi Medio Oriente. Lo ha detto il portavoce del Consiglio per la sicurezza nazionale americana, John Kirby, in un briefing.
