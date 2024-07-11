Biden annuncia a Zelensky nuovi aiuti per 225 milioni
epa11472986 Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) shakes hands with US President Joe Biden during a bilateral meeting at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, USA, 11 July 2024. The 75th Anniversary NATO Summit takes place in Washington, DC, from 09 to 11 July 2024. EPA/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL
AA
WASHINGTON, 11 LUG - Joe Biden ha annunciato oggi in un incontro con Volodymyr Zelensky, a margine del summit Nato, un nuovo pacchetto di aiuti da 225 milioni di dollari per l'Ucraina, compreso un sistema missilistico Patriot (il secondo finora) per rafforzare le sue difese aeree. Il pacchetto include missili antiaerei Stinger, munizioni per sistemi missilistici di artiglieria ad alta mobilità o Himars e altri proiettili di artiglieria da 155 mm e 105 mm.
