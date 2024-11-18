Biden al G20, dobbiamo sostenere la sovranità dell'Ucraina
epa11724925 US President Joe Biden gestures upon his arrival at the Convention Center in Lima, Peru, 16 November 2024. Biden will hold meetings within the framework of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' week is held in Lima from 10 to 16 November 2024. EPA/PAOLO AGUILAR
WASHINGTON, 18 NOV - "Gli Stati Uniti sostengono la sovranità e l'integrità territoriale dell'Ucraina e così dovrebbero fare anche tutti quelli seduti a questo tavolo". Lo ha detto Joe Biden alla prima sessione del G20 a Rio de Janeiro.
