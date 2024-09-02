Biden, accordo su Gaza vicino ma Bibi non fa abbastanza
epa10925265 US President Joe Biden (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) during a joint press confrence in Tel Aviv, Israel, 18 October 2023. President Biden pledged US support for Israel and said the overnight attack on a hospital in the Gaza strip 'appears' to have been caused 'by the other team' EPA/MIRIAM ALSTER / POOL
AA
WASHINGTON, 02 SET - Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Joe Biden ha detto ai reporter che un accordo finale per il rilascio degli ostaggi detenuti da Hamas a Gaza è molto vicino, ma che non ritiene che il premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu stia facendo abbastanza per garantire tale accordo.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti