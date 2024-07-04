Biden a Netanyahu, 'tempo di chiudere accordo su ostaggi'
WASHINGTON, 04 LUG - "E' tempo di chiudere l'accordo" sugli ostaggi: lo ha detto Joe Biden nella telefonata col premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu, come ha riferito un alto dirigente dell'amministrazione Biden in un briefing virtuale
