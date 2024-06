Bernie Sanders, 'Netanyahu criminale di guerra, lo boicotterò'

epa11261621 US Senator Bernie Sanders speaks to members of the Unite Here Local 11 union, who are picketing and rallying for better wages, fairer working conditions, and worker’s rights, in front of Hotel Figueroa in Los Angeles, California, USA, 05 April 2024. Workers at the historic hotel property have been embroiled in a labor dispute for the last eight months as part of the largest hotel worker strike in modern U.S. history. Unite Here Local 11 is a labor union representing more than 32,000 hospitality workers in Southern California and Arizona who work in hotels, restaurants, universities, convention centers, and airports. EPA/ALLISON DINNER