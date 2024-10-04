Berlino, 'scioccante il raid israeliano in Cisgiordania'

epa11641160 Palestinians inspect the rubble of a damaged building in Tulkarem refugee camp, near the West Bank city of Tulkarem, 04 October 2024. At least 18 Palestinians were killed and more than 20 injured after an Israeli military strike hit Tulkarem camp overnight, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Israel's military said it conducted 'counterterrorism activities' in the area of Tulkarem. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH