Berlino, ok a Kiev su uso armi contro obiettivi in Russia

epa11160342 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (C) looks on next to Foreign and security policy advisor to the German Chancellor Jens Ploetner (R) and the spokesman of the German government Steffen Hebestreit (L) during a bilateral meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan (not in the picture) at the 'Bayerischer Hof' hotel, the venue of the 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC), in Munich, Germany, 17 February 2024. More than 500 high-level international decision-makers meet at the 60th Munich Security Conference in Munich during their annual meeting from 16 to 18 February 2024 to discuss global security issues. EPA/RONALD WITTEK / POOL