Ben Gvir, senza azione a Rafah, Netanyahu non più premier
epaselect epa11241214 An internally displaced Palestinian man carrying belongings walks among debris along a street after the Israeli army asked residents of Khan Yunis town to leave their homes and head to camps in Rafah near the border with Egypt, during an Israeli military operation in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 24 March 2024. More than 32,000 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. The Israeli military stated on 24 March that it conducted an overnight operation against Hamas infrastructure and militants in the area of Al Amal, western Khan Yunis. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
TEL AVIV, 08 APR - "Se Netanyahu decide di porre fine alla guerra senza un attacco esteso a Rafah per sconfiggere Hamas, non avrà il mandato per continuare a servire come primo ministro". Lo ha detto il ministro della sicurezza nazionale - e leader di destra radicale - Itamar Ben Gvir, citato dai media. Prima di lui l'altro ministro di destra radicale di 'Sionismo religioso', e responsabile delle finanze, Bezalel Smotrich, secondo i media, ha convocato il suo partito per valutare la situazione dopo l'annuncio dell'esercito del ritiro da Khan Yunis, nel sud di Gaza.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti