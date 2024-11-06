Beirut, 'più di 2600 vittime libanesi dal 23 settembre'
epaselect epa11705486 Smoke rises after an Israeli strike in the Dahieh district in Beirut, Lebanon, 06 November 2024. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 3,000 people have been killed and over 13,400 others injured in Lebanon since the escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
AA
BEIRUT, 06 NOV - Un ministro libanese afferma che il bilancio dei morti ha superato le 2.600 vittime da quando Israele ha intensificato gli attacchi il 23 settembre.
