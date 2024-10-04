Beirut, 'oltre 2000 morti in Libano in un anno di guerra'
epa11642061 Israeli army corps move in southern Lebanon, as seen from the Upper Galilee, northern Israel, 04 October 2024. The Israeli army reported that multiple projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon to the Upper Galilee area, with some of the projectiles successfully intercepted while others fell in open areas. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
ROMA, 04 OTT - Il governo libanese ha dichiarato che più di 2.000 persone sono state uccise in tutto il Paese in quasi un anno di combattimenti tra Israele e Hezbollah. Lo riporta Sky News.
