Beirut, 'finora 1974 libanesi morti, inclusi 127 bambini'

epa11637950 Damaged buildings in Dahieh, a southern suburb controlled by Hezbollah, Beirut, Lebanon, 02 October 2024. According to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), Israeli warplanes conducted a series of raids against multiple neighborhoods in the southern suburbs of Beirut (Dahieh) on the evening of 01 October. On 30 September Israel announced the beginning of a 'limited, localized and targeted' ground operation against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. EPA/JOAO RELVAS