Beirut, almeno 51 morti per i raid israeliani di oggi
epa11623837 A fire burns as a result of projectiles fired from south Lebanon near the city of Safed, northern Israel, 25 September 2024. The Israeli military said that approximately 40 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Several projectiles were intercepted, and a projectile fall was identified in an assisted living facility in the area of Safed. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
BEIRUT, 25 SET - Il Libano ha annunciato che le vittime degli attacchi israeliani odierni sul Libano sono salite a 51. I feriti sono oltre 220.
