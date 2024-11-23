Beirut, 'almeno 4 i morti nel raid sulla capitale libanese'
epa11725691 Santa Claus hats among the rubble of a damaged building after an Israeli airstrike in the Hadath area of Baabda District, Mount Lebanon Governorate, south of Beirut, Lebanon, 17 November 2024. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 3,450 people have been killed and over 14,660 others have been injured in Lebanon since the escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
BEIRUT, 23 NOV - Sono almeno quattro i morti accertati e 23 i feriti nel raid che nel centro di Beirut ha abbattuto uno stabile abitativo, mentre si continua a scavare fra le macerie: lo fa sapere il ministero della Sanità libanese. "Il nemico israeliano ha colpito (il quartiere di) Basta al-Fawqa a Beirut uccidendo almeno 4 persone e ferendone altre 23", mentre i soccorritori "stanno rimuovendo le macerie", dice la nota.
