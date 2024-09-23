Beirut, 'almeno 182 morti per i raid nel sud'

epa11619260 Smoke rises as a result of an Israeli airstrike on the south Lebanon village of Markaba, as seen form the Upper Galilee, northern Israel, 22 September 2024. The Israeli military said that about 85 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into several areas in northern Israel on 22 September. Some of the shells were intercepted, and fallen projectiles were located in Kiryat Bialik, Tsur Shalom and Moreshet, igniting fires in the area, the statement added. There are no casualties in the incident. Following the attack on northern Israel the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it conducted strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. EPA/ATEF SAFADI