Beirut, 9 persone uccise nel raid notturno in città
epaselect epa11639285 Lebanese people who left their homes amid Israeli airstrikes, set up tents near the seaside in Beirut, Lebanon, 03 October 2024. Lebanese officials reported that an Israeli airstrike on a building in central Beirut in the early hours of 03 October resulted in at least five deaths and eight injured. EPA/ABBAS SALMAN
ROMA, 03 OTT - Il ministero della Salute libanese ha aggiornato a 9 il bilancio delle vittime dell'attacco aereo notturno nel centro di Beirut. I feriti sono 14. Lo riporta Bbc.
