Beirut, 6 morti nel raid israeliano in città

epa11563781 An Israeli fighter jet ejects flares over an area near the Lebanon-Israel border, as seen from northern Israel, 25 August 2024. The Israeli military stated that Israeli Air Force fighter jets are currently striking targets belonging to the Hezbollah organization that posed an imminent threat to the citizens of the State of Israel. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
BEIRUT, 24 SET - L'attacco israeliano alla periferia sud di Beirut ha causato sei morti. Lo afferma il ministero della Sanità libanese.

