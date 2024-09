Base jumper si lancia e muore nel Lecchese

OSL03 - 20020805 - LYSEBOTN, NORWAY: Is it a bird: Is it a plane? No, just one of 18 base jumpers from different countries who participated in a parachute jumping competition Sunday 4th August 2002. The fall is approx. 1000 meters and all of them landed safely in the Lysefiord in the South-Western part of Norway. EPA / SCANPIX PHOTO THOMAS BJOERNFLATEN