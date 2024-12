Barca sovraffollata si rovescia in Congo, almeno 25 morti

epa11639751 Relatives of the victims of a capsized boat and onlookers wait near a pier in Goma, North Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo, 03 October 2024. A boat named 'MV Merdi' coming from Minova, South Kivu, and carrying scores of passengers capsized on Lake Kivu near the port of Kituku. Several dozen passengers lost their lives according to witnesses and some survivors were taken to a local hospital. EPA/MARIE JEANNE MUNYERENKANA