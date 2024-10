Bandiera israeliana in area Hezbollah a sud del Libano

epa11648145 A view of an Israeli flag during a rally to mark the anniversary of the Hamas-led attack on Israel, in Vienna, Austria, 07 October 2024. The rally marks the first anniversary of the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict, one year after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,200, and one year after Israel began its war on Gaza, killing over 41,000 and destroying the Palestinian enclave. EPA/MAX SLOVENCIK