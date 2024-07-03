Axios, per Israele importanti progressi in risposta Hamas
epa11432904 Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike on Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 23 June 2024. More than 37,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
ROMA, 03 LUG - Israele ha registrato importanti progressi nella nuova risposta di Hamas circa l'accordo sul cessate il fuoco e sugli ostaggi. Lo scrive Axios citando come fonti due alti funzionari israeliani secondo cui l'ultima risposta di Hamas a Israele aprirebbe la porta a negoziati più dettagliati che potrebbero sfociare in un accordo sul cessate il fuoco e il nodo degli ostaggi a Gaza.
