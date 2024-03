Avviata in Iraq vasta operazione contro cellule Isis ad al Anbar

epa04778955 An Iraqi soldier stands guard at a military barracks near Ramadi city, western Iraq, 01 June 2015. More than 40 Iraqi soldiers were killed on 01 June when Islamic State jihadists launched a suicide attack on an arms depot in the turbulent west of the country. The jihadists detonated an explosive-laden tank at the base in the Tharthar area, in the desert between Samara and the Islamic State-held city of Ramadi. EPA/ALAA AL-SHEMAREE