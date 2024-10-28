Avanzata record dei russi in Ucraina a ottobre
epa11650806 Ukrainian soldiers train in a military camp in eastern France, 09 October 2024. French President Emmanuel Macron is to meet for the first time with some of the nearly 15,000 Ukrainian troops that France has trained for the Ukraine's fight against the Russian invasion. EPA/THIBAULT CAMUS / POOL MAXPPP OUT
PARIGI, 28 OTT - Nel mese di ottobre l'esercito russo è avanzato in Ucraina di 478 km quadrati, segnando un record da marzo 2022, quando l'invasione era da poco cominciata. E' quanto emerge da un'analisi dell'Afp sulla base di dati dell'Institute for the Study of War (Isw).
