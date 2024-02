Autorizzato in Senegal il primo raduno in due settimane a Dakar

epa11161005 Members for the civil society and political parties take part in a march in Dakar, Senegal, 17 February 2024. Senegal’s President Macky Sall has pledged to organise presidential elections 'as soon as possible' after the Constitutional Council, Senegal's top court, blocked his plans to postpone the election scheduled for 25 February polls until mid-December. EPA/JEROME FAVRE