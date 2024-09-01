Autopsie ostaggi, proiettili in testa e altre parti corpo

epa11464378 Image taken 03 July 2024 and released 07 July 2024 showing Israeli military spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, speaking to the media next to the entrance of a tunnel that the military says Hamas militants used in the southern Gaza Strip. Israel says that Hamas has booby-trapped tunnel shafts, roads and buildings in the area. The Israeli military invited reporters for a tour of Rafah, where the military has been operating since May 6. EPA/Ohad Zwigenberg / POOL