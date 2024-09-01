Autopsie ostaggi, proiettili in testa e altre parti corpo
epa11464378 Image taken 03 July 2024 and released 07 July 2024 showing Israeli military spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, speaking to the media next to the entrance of a tunnel that the military says Hamas militants used in the southern Gaza Strip. Israel says that Hamas has booby-trapped tunnel shafts, roads and buildings in the area. The Israeli military invited reporters for a tour of Rafah, where the military has been operating since May 6. EPA/Ohad Zwigenberg / POOL
AA
TEL AVIV, 01 SET - L'autopsia sui corpi dei sei ostaggi trovati morti a Rafah, nel sud di Gaza, rivela che sono stati uccisi con colpi di arma da fuoco alla testa e in altre parti del corpo nelle ultime 48 ore.
