Autista ubriaco piomba su un bar a Parigi, un morto e sei feriti

epa11483397 A member of the national police keeps watch near the entrance to the quays of the Seine in Paris, France, 17 July 2024. From 18 to 26 July, the day of the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, security measures will be put in place in the French capital along the Seine river's banks and quays ahead of the main event. The Summer Olympics are scheduled to take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024 in Paris. EPA/TERESA SUAREZ