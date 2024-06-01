Austin vedrà Zelensky su obiettivi da colpire con armi Usa
ROMA, 01 GIU - Il segretario alla Difesa americano Lloyd Austin e il presidente ucraino Vladimir Zelensky si incontreranno a Singapore per discutere la possibilità di espandere la geografia degli attacchi ucraini con armi americane sul territorio russo. Lo riferisce Politico. "La questione sarà in cima all'ordine del giorno", si legge nella pubblicazione.
