Austin vedrà Zelensky su obiettivi da colpire con armi Usa

epa10986296 A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) shaking hands with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (R) in Kyiv, Ukraine, 20 November 2023. Austin arrived in Kyiv to underline the US support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. EPA/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES