Austin rassicura Gallant, sostegno Usa contro attacchi dell'Iran

epa11273904 US secretary of defense Lloyd Austin, during a trilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden, not pictured, and Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Philippines' president, not pictured, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on 11 April 2024. US President Joe Biden is set to unveil joint military patrols and training with the Philippines and Japan as the allies seek to counter an increasingly assertive China in the South China Sea. EPA/Al Drago / POOL