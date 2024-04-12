Austin rassicura Gallant, sostegno Usa contro attacchi dell'Iran
epa11273904 US secretary of defense Lloyd Austin, during a trilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden, not pictured, and Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Philippines' president, not pictured, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on 11 April 2024. US President Joe Biden is set to unveil joint military patrols and training with the Philippines and Japan as the allies seek to counter an increasingly assertive China in the South China Sea. EPA/Al Drago / POOL
AA
NEW YORK, 11 APR - Il capo del Pentagono Lloyd Austin ha avuto un colloquio telefonico con il ministro della Difesa di Israele Yoav Gallant, a cui ha assicurato che Israele può contare sul pieno appoggio americano a difendere Israele contro gli attacchi iraniani.
