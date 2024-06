Austin, 'per Kiev è un momento critico, dare più difese aeree'

epa11407060 US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (L) poses with Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov prior to a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of a NATO defense ministers meeting at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 13 June 2024. NATO Defence Ministers gather in Brussels on 13 and 14 June 2024, hoping to agree on a new plan to provide long-term security assistance and military training to Ukraine, after Hungary promised not to veto the scheme as long as it's not forced to take part. EPA/Virginia Mayo / POOL