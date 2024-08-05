Austin parla con Gallant, ribadisce sostegno incrollabile Usa
epa11436553 Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (L) and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (R) observe the playing of the national anthem of the United States by a US military band during an honor cordon at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 25 June 2024. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Pentagon and discussed the ongoing situation in Gaza and Israeli military operations in the region. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
AA
NEW YORK, 04 AGO - Lloyd Austin ha avuto un conversazione telefonica con il suo suo omologo israeliano Yoav Gallat. Il capo del Pentagono ha ribadito il sostegno "incrollabile" degli Stati Uniti a Israele e ha parlato di come le allentare le tensioni nella regione.
