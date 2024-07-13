Austin a Gallant, 'ridurre al minimo le vittime civili'
epa11436563 Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (L) and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (R) observe the playing of the national anthem of Israel by a US military band during an honor cordon at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 25 June 2024. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Pentagon and discussed the ongoing situation in Gaza and Israeli military operations in the region. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
AA
WASHINGTON, 13 LUG - Il Segretario alla Difesa americana LLoyd Austin ha discusso con il ministro della Difesa israeliano Yoav Gallant delle operazioni a Gaza. Lo riferisce il portavoce del Pentagono Pat Ryder. Austin ha sottolineato l'importanza di ridurre al minimo i morti civili.
