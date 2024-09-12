Attorney General Usa, impegno incrollabile su imparzialità
epa11585219 US Attorney General Merrick Garland hosts a meeting of the Justice Department's 'Election Threats Task Force' at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, USA, 04 September 2024. The task force has been set up to counter parties and individuals seeking to influence the 2024 US presidential election. EPA/WILL OLIVER
awn m WASHINGTON, 12 SET - Il nostro impegno verso "l'imparzialità è incrollabile". Lo ha detto l'Attorney General americano, Merrick Garland, in un intervento sui "tentativi di trasformare il dipartimento di Giustizia in un'arma politica".
