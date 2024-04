Attivisti cubani condannati per le proteste sociali del 2022

epa11239724 Dark clouds avbove the skyline of downtown during a rainy day in Havana, Cuba, 23 March 2024. Intense rains that have affected the western region of Cuba since 22 March have left 270,000 residents without electricity service, 26 total landslides in Havana alone and some 762 people self-evacuated in relatives' homes, the authorities of the Caribbean country reported. EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa