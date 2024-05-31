Attivisti, 'a fuoco la dacia dove Putin ospitò Berlusconi'

epa11369319 Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) holds a meeting with leaders of defense industry enterprises, in Korolev, Moscow region, Russia, 25 May 2024. Vladimir Putin demanded to focus on building an effective economy for the armed forces. The President emphasized that 'it is important to continue to increase the rhythmic provision of the armed forces with modern high-tech weapons and equipment'. He explained that these are unmanned, aviation, and ground-based systems, high-precision weapons, electronic warfare systems, and counter-battery systems. The President also mentioned various types of communication for sustainable and continuous management. EPA/SERGEY BOBYLEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT