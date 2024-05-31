Attivisti, 'a fuoco la dacia dove Putin ospitò Berlusconi'
MOSCA, 31 MAG - Un edificio di una dacia del presidente russo Vladimir Putin nel territorio orientale dell'Altai sarebbe stato interamente distrutto dalle fiamme, secondo quanto riferisce il Moscow Times citando il canale Telegram Sirena, della Fondazione anticorruzione dell'oppositore Alexei Navalny, morto lo scorso febbraio. Quest'ultima fonte cita il blogger Amyr Aitashev e l'attivista Aruna Arna, che hanno postato immagini dell'incendio, precisando che non se ne conoscono le cause. Aitashev scrive nel suo canale Telegram che in questa residenza nel 2015 Putin ospitò il premier italiano Silvio Berlusconi.
