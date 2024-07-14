'Attentatore notato dalla polizia fuori da comizioTrump'

epa11477679 Law enforcement officials and members of the media near the home of 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, identified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as the person who attempted to assassinate former president Donald J. Trump, during an investigation in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, USA, 14 July 2024. Crooks was killed by police after shooting and injuring Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on 13 July. EPA/DAVID MAXWELL