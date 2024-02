Attentato durante la messa, 15 morti in Burkina Faso

epa03310970 A picture made available on 19 July 2012 shows a young boy cries as he holds onto his mother on the terrain of a refugees camp near Dori, Burkina Faso, on 04 July 2012. According to reports, over 370,000 people have been displaced by the violence in Mali and continue to cross the borders into the hunger-stricken Burkina Faso and Niger. EPA/HELMUT FOHRINGER