Attentato al Gay Pride di Oslo, al via il processo

epa11216445 Accused Zaniar Matapour arrives in the courtroom 250 for his trial in Oslo courthouse in Oslo, Norway, 12 March 2024. Zaniar Matapour is charged with aggravated terrorism for killing two people and injuring nine others in a gun attack on two pubs, including a London pub, prior to the Gay Pride Parade in Oslo on the night of June 25, 2022. EPA/LISE ASERUD NORWAY OUT