Attacco terroristico vicino ad Ankara, ci sono morti
epa10893367 Turkish soldiers secure the site of an attack near the Interior Ministry in Ankara, Turkey, 01 October 2023. According to the Turkish Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya, two police officers were injured when two people carried a bomb attack outside the ministry's gate, adding that one of the attackers blew himself up and the other was 'neutralized' by security forces. The ministry is located close to the Turkish parliament which was due to reopen on 01 October with a speech by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. EPA/NECATI SAVAS
AA
ISTANBUL, 23 OTT - Il ministro dell'Interno turco ha annunciato che c'è stato un "attacco terroristico" contro la sede dell'Industria aerospaziale turca (Tusas) in provincia di Ankara . Sono almeno due le persone che hanno perso la vita nell'attacco a Kahramankazan, cittadina a nord ovest di Ankara che dista circa 50 chilometri dalla capitale. Lo riporta la Cnn Turk, mentre il ministro dell'Interno, Ali Yerlikaya, afferma che "l'attacco terroristico" avrebbe provocato anche feriti.
