Attacco israeliano distrugge edificio nel centro di Beirut

epa11655793 People carry belongings and walk over the rubble of a building in the Basta neighborhood that was hit by an Israeli military strike in Beirut, Lebanon, 12 October 2024. At least 22 people were killed and 117 injured in an Israeli military strike in Beirut, Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health stated on 10 October. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 2,100 people have been killed and over 10,000 others have been injured in Lebanon since Israel expanded its military operations to Lebanon in September 2024. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH