Attacco droni Hezbollah in Golan, feriti 18 soldati israeliani

epa11408035 Smoke caused by a fire, rises in the sky, following strikes from Lebanon, near Katzrin, in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, 13 June 2024, The Israeli army reported on 13 June, that sirens sounded in northern Israel over the past few hours, after approximately 40 projectiles were launched toward the Galilee and Golan Heights area. EPA/ATEF SAFADI