Attacco di droni russi uccide sei persone a Kharkiv

epaselect epa11258259 First responders work on the scene of an overnight drone attack in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 04 April 2024, amid the Russian invasion. At least four people were killed, including three rescuers, and 11 wounded, according to a report by the national police. In total, about 15 enemy drones were launched by Russia over the city of Kharkiv, with some of them being shot down by air defense forces, according to the head of the Kharkiv military administration Oleg Synegubov. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/YAKIV LIASHENKO