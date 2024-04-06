Attacco di droni russi uccide sei persone a Kharkiv
epaselect epa11258259 First responders work on the scene of an overnight drone attack in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 04 April 2024, amid the Russian invasion. At least four people were killed, including three rescuers, and 11 wounded, according to a report by the national police. In total, about 15 enemy drones were launched by Russia over the city of Kharkiv, with some of them being shot down by air defense forces, according to the head of the Kharkiv military administration Oleg Synegubov. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/YAKIV LIASHENKO
ROMA, 06 APR - Un attacco notturno di droni russi contro Kharkiv, la seconda città più grande dell'Ucraina, ha ucciso sei persone e ne ha ferite altre 10. Lo ha detto il sindaco della città. "A partire da questa mattina, ci sono sei morti e 10 feriti a seguito del raid notturno nel distretto di Shevchenkivskyi", ha scritto il sindaco di Kharkiv Igor Terekhov in un post su Telegram, riferendosi alla zona settentrionale della città.
