Attacco al centro commerciale in Israele, un morto e un ferito

TEL02 - 20020225 - BEERSHEVA, ISRAEL : A 16-year-old Israeli is brought into the hospital in Beersheva 25 February 2002 after he was injured when suspected Palestinians sprayed his car with gunfire near the Jewish settlement of Karmiel, south of the West Bank town of Hebron. EPA PHOTO YEDIOTH AHARONOTH/HAIM HORENSTEIN/sn/lg