Attacco aereo russo uccide capo ribelli sunniti in Siria
epa11750030 Smoke billows after airstrikes by Russian warplanes targeting the city of Aleppo, Syria, 30 November 2024, following a large offensive by rebel forces November 27, taking large parts of the country's second biggest city. The offensive triggered Russian strikes on Aleppo, the first since 2016, and saw Syria's military withdraw its troops from the city. The attack was led by the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). EPA/Mohammed Al-Rifai
TEL AVIV, 01 DIC - Secondo l'account X del governo libanese, un attacco aereo russo ha ucciso a Idlib Abu Muhammad al Jolani, capo di Hayat Tahrir al Sham (Hts, Commissione per la liberazione della Siria) sigla che riunisce i ribelli sunniti che hanno attaccato in Siria.
