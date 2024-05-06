Ateneo Vermont cancella discorso ambasciatrice Usa all'Onu
epa10549693 The representative of the United States to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, offers statements to the press during a visit to the San Juan de Dios shelter, a reception space for Venezuelan migrants and refugees that receives assistance from the World Food Program ( WFP) and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in Quito, Ecuador, 29 March 2023. United States representative to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, began a three-day tour that will take her through Ecuador and Costa Rica. EPA/Jose Jacome
NEW YORK, 06 MAG - L'Università del Vermont ha cancellato il discorso dell'ambasciatrice Usa all'Onu Linda Thomas-Greenfield alla cerimonia di laurea di quest'anno a causa delle proteste pro-palestinesi in corso nel campus. Lo ha annunciato l'ateneo. Gli studenti hanno chiesto la cancellazione del suo intervento a causa delle politiche Usa di sostegno a Israele per la guerra a Gaza, e in un post su Instagram il gruppo Students for Justice in Palestine dell'università ha celebrato la notizia, definendo Thomas-Greenfield una "criminale di guerra".
