Ateneo Vermont cancella discorso ambasciatrice Usa all'Onu

epa10549693 The representative of the United States to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, offers statements to the press during a visit to the San Juan de Dios shelter, a reception space for Venezuelan migrants and refugees that receives assistance from the World Food Program ( WFP) and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in Quito, Ecuador, 29 March 2023. United States representative to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, began a three-day tour that will take her through Ecuador and Costa Rica. EPA/Jose Jacome