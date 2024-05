Ateneo in California vara boicottaggio Israele, primo degli Usa

epa11343421 A University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley) facilities services worker pressure washes graffiti off the pavement left over from the student Gaza protest encampment in front of Sproul Hall, the administration building on the UC Berkeley campus in Berkeley, California, USA, 15 May 2024. Pro-Palestinian student protesters broke down the encampment after talks with the administrators pledged to look into some of the students concerns on divestment in Israel and anti-Palestinian discrimination. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO