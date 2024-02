Assedio di Avdiivka, forze armate ucraine lasciano la città

epa11152471 A handout picture made available by the Defense Ministry’s press service shows Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov (L) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi (R), visiting the frontline at an undisclosed location in the Donetsk area, Ukraine, 14 February 2024. Syrskyi and Umerov visited the command posts at the frontline near Avdiivka in the Donetsk area and Kupiansk in the Kharkiv area. EPA/DEFENSE MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES