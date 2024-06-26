Assange non potrà tornare negli Usa senza autorizzazione

epa11437634 A still image taken from a handout video made available by WikiLeaks shows WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange looking out of the window of a plane at an undisclosed location, 25 June 2024. Julian Assange's flight VJT199 took off from Bangkok on 25 June, heading towards US airspace and Saipan Island, following a layover in the Thai capital. According to court filings in the US district court for the Northern Mariana Islands, US prosecutors said they anticipate Assange will plead guilty to the criminal count of conspiring to obtain and disclose classified documents relating to the national defense of the United States. WikiLeaks posted a statement on social media saying that Assange was freed from Britain's Belmarsh maximum security prison on 24 June morning, after having spent 1,901 days there. He was granted bail by the High Court in London and was released at Stansted Airport during the afternoon. Following his release on bail, he departed the UK for Australia. His wife Stella confirmed on X that 'Julian is free' and thanked supporters. EPA/WIKILEAKS HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES