Arrivano sole e temperature oltre i 20°C quasi ovunque

epa09848964 People take photos of blossoming cherry trees at the terrasse Agrippa d'Aubigne in Geneva, Switzerland, 25 March 2022. Regarded as a herald for spring, the blooming cherry trees attracted many people to the outdoors in bright sunshine and temperatures of up to 19 degrees Celsius. The Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology MeteoSwiss predicts similar weather conditions over the upcoming weekend. EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI