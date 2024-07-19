Arringhe conclusive nel processo a Gershkovich in Russia

epa11484910 An armed guard stand in the court during hearing a case against the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) correspondent Evan Gershkovich in Yekaterinburg's Sverdlovsk Regional Court, Yekaterinburg, Russia, 18 July 2024. Evan Gershkovich, a US journalist of The Wall Street Journal covering Russia, was detained in Yekaterinburg on 29 March 2023. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed that on the instructions of the American authorities, the journalist collected information constituting a state secret about one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex. He is charged with espionage under Art. 276 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which could carry a sentence of up to 20 years. Others are not identified. EPA/STRINGER